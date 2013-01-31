Jacquie Walker: Professional Awards and Community Service

Professional Awards and Community Service

Journalism Honors and Awards

2017 New York Emmy Nomination — Societal Concerns: News, “The Long Road to Justice” Nov. 21, 2016, (Anchor/Reporter)

2016 New York Emmy Nomination — Human Interest: News, “Friends Before Facebook” July 18, 2016, (Anchor/Reporter)

2016 New York Emmy Nomination — Outstanding Special, “Snowvember: One Year Later” Nov. 18, 2015, (Anchor/Reporter)

2015 New York Emmy Nomination — Outstanding Special, “Prison Break Out” July 28, 2015, (Anchor)

2014 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

Continuing Coverage, “Buffalo Schools in Crisis” (Anchor)

2013 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Association – Best Continuing News Coverage

“Toys R Us Murder” (Anchor)

2013 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Association – Best Regularly Scheduled News Program

Special Mention – News 4 at 11 p.m., May 21, 2013 (Anchor)

2013 New York Emmy Nomination — On Camera Talent: Anchor

June 15, 2012, (Anchor – Wallenda Walk)

2013 New York Emmy Nomination — Spot News, “House Explosion”

July 24, 2012, (Anchor)

2013 New York Emmy Nomination — Community Service, “News 4’s Bully Project”

September, 2011 (Anchor and Reporter)

2012 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Assn. – Best Continuing News Coverage

“News 4’s Bully Project” (Anchor and Reporter)

2012 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

Best Continuing Coverage, “News 4’s Bully Project,” Anchor and Reporter

2012 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

Best Newscast, News 4 at 11, “Muzzamil Hassan Guilty Verdict”

Anchor, Feb. 7, 2011

2011 New York Emmy Nomination — Spot News, “Death of a Hero”

July 8, 2011, (Anchor and Reporter)

2011 Sigma Delta Chi Award, Society of Professional Journalists

Public Service in Television Journalism, “News 4’s Bully Project” (Anchor and Reporter)

2011 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Assn. – Best Regularly Scheduled News Program

News 4 at 11 p.m., Nov. 18, 2010 (Anchor)

2010 RTDNA National and Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

Best Continuing Coverage, “The Crash of Flight 3407”

Anchor and Reporter, Feb. 2009

2010 RTDNA National and Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

Best News Documentary, “Flight 3407:4 the Families”

Anchor and Reporter, Feb. 16, 2009

2009 New York Emmy Nomination – Best Daytime Newscast

News 4 at 5 p.m., Feb. 13, 2009, Flight 3407 Crash (Anchor)

2009 New York Emmy Nomination – Best Evening Newscast

News 4 at 11 p.m., Feb. 13, 2009, Flight 3407 Crash (Anchor)

2009 New York Emmy Nomination – Best News Special

“Flight 3407:4 the Families”, Feb. 16, 2009, (Anchor and Reporter)

2008 New York Emmy Nomination – Breaking News Coverage “I-190 Standoff” May 12, 2008 (anchor)

“Rebirth on the Waterfront” Documentary on Buffalo Waterfront (Reporter)

2007 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Assn. – Best Documentary

2008 Communicator National Awards – Documentary — Award of Excellence

2007 Telly Award – Documentary – Bronze award

2007 Landmark Society of Niagara Frontier – Pewter Plate Award

2008 Paley Center for Media – selected for permanent national archive collection

2007 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Assn. – Best Interview

Special Mention – “Jacquie Walker Interviews Judge Burns” (Anchor and reporter)

2005 NYS Associated Press Broadcasters Assn. – Best Regularly Scheduled News Program

Special Mention – News 4 at 11 p.m., Oct. 27, 2004 (Anchor)

2005 NYS Broadcasters Assn. – Best Locally Produced Program

“Regionalism: A Shared Future” June 9, 2004, Live Special (Anchor)

2005 New York Emmy Nomination – Best Newscast

News 4 at 11 p.m., Feb. 28, 2005 (Anchor)

2005 New York Emmy Nomination – Best Political Programming

“Regionalism: A Shared Future” June 9, 2004, Live Special (Anchor)

2004 New York Emmy Nomination – Best Event Coverage

“Curtain Up!” Live Special, September 19, 2003 (Anchor)

1999 M.S. Public Education Awards — First Place, Regional Broadcast Category (Reporter)

“Show and Tell M.S.” March 17, 1999; Award presented by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

1995 New York Emmy Nomination — Outstanding Societal Concerns Programming

“What’s Wrong With Our Kids?” 11 p.m. News Series, May 22-24, 1995 (Reporter and Producer)

1995 New York Emmy Nomination — Outstanding Single Newscast

“Oklahoma City Hits Home” April 21, 1995 11 p.m. News (Anchor)

1991 First Place, General Excellence of Individual Reporting (body of work)

New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association

1989 New York Emmy Nomination — Outstanding Single Newscast

“Deputy Shot” October 20, 1989 11 p.m. News (Anchor on scene)

1988 First Place, General Excellence of Individual Reporting (body of work)

New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association

1988 Western Regional EMS Services — Special Recognition

“ALS: Critical Condition” News Series (Reporter)

1988 National Emergency Nurses Association — First Annual Media Award

“Emergency at ECMC” 11 p.m. News Series (Reporter)

1988 Golden Apple for Excellence in Education Journalism from NYS United Teachers

“Children Raising Children” Television Special Program (Documentary Host and Reporter)

1988 Best Feature, Special Mention, New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Assn.

“In Defense of America” 6 p.m. News Series (Reporter)

1987 First Place, Best Sports Coverage, “The Kelly Connection” News Series (Reporter)

New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association

1987 Best Sports Story (reporter)

United Press International, New York State Broadcast Awards

1987 National Education Reporting Award, “Children Raising Children”

Documentary on teen pregnancy (Host and Reporter)

1986 Best Sports Story, “The Kelly Connection” News Series (Reporter)

United Press International, New York State Broadcast Awards

1986 First Place, Media Awards, The President’s Committee on Employment of the Handicapped

“Breaking Sound Barriers” Documentary on theatre for the deaf (Host and Reporter)

1986 National Maggie Award, “Family Secrets” Documentary on Child Abuse (Reporter)

New York State Media Sensitivity Award

National Broadcasters Assn. Community Affairs Award

National Mental Health Assn. Media Awards, Second Place

1986 Honorable Mention, Non-Deadline News Coverage, “Families: A Changing Portrait” (Reporter)

Sigma Delta Chi Journalism Organization

1986 Special Mention — General Excellence of Individual Reporting (body of work)

New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association

1985 Best News Coverage, First Place, “Blizzard of ’85” Series of reports (Reporter)

Sigma Delta Chi Journalism Organization

1983 Best Sports Report, News Series on bringing Major League Baseball to Buffalo (Reporter)

United Press International, New York State Broadcast Awards

1981 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Education Journalism from NYS United Teachers

“The Gifted Minority” News Series on gifted education (Reporter) WROC-TV, Rochester

Community Service Honors and Awards

2017 Lifetime Achievement Award, National Multiple Sclerosis Society – presented in recognition of 30+ years of service to those living with M.S.

2015 ‘Woman of Distinction’ Award presented by Girl Scouts of Western New York

2014 Business First Power 250: Named One of the Most Influential People in Western New York

2014 Honorary Member, Getzville Fire Company – honored for longstanding support of the fire company

2013 Business First Power 200: Named One of the Most Influential People in Western New York

2012 Television Personality of the Year – Buffalo Excellence in Media Awards

2011 Buffalo Broadcasters’ Hall of Fame, selected for this honor by fellow broadcasters

2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009 – $5,000 College Scholarship given to local student in recognition of Jacquie’s community service by the American Association of University Women, Buffalo Branch

2010 Woman of Achievement Award presented by the American Association of University Women, Buffalo Branch

2009 Female Anchor of the Year presented by Medaille College Communications Dept.

2006 St. Phillip’s Community Center award for promoting diversity

2002 Heart of Loyalty Award presented by Kevin Guest House, Buffalo, NY

2002-2005 Advisory Board, Buffalo Broadcast Pioneers

2001 Stephen H. Kelly Volunteer Award by National Multiple Sclerosis Society, WNY Chapter

2001 Sister/Brotherhood Media Award by National Conference for Community and Justice

2000 Named first “Woman of Distinction” by Amherst, NY, Chamber of Commerce

1999 “Service to Mankind” Award by Leukemia Society of America, WNY Chapter (now Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

1997 NYS Governor’s Award for Excellence in Communications

1996 Humanitarian of the Year by New York State Junior Chamber of Commerce

1996-2006 Board Member, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, WNY Chapter

1995 Outstanding Volunteer, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, WNY Chapter

1991 Special Media Award, Calvary CME Church, Buffalo, NY March 2, 1991

1989 Outstanding Volunteer, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, WNY Chapter

1987 Meritorious Service Award, United Negro College Fund

1984 Media Award, Boy Scouts of America, Niagara Frontier Council

1983 Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary Club, Brighton, NY

1982-1983 – Board Member, Easter Seal Society, Rochester, NY Chapter