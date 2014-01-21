Staffers learn about issues in district

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – State Senator Tim Kennedy’s staff is holding a “Senator on Your Street” event in Cheektowaga Tuesday. This is a chance for community members to talk about any concerns they might have after Dennis Gabryszak resigned from the Assembly. He resigned earlier this month over a sexual harassment scandal.

The resignation leaves the community without representation. Community members who were working with Gabryszak’s office on issues are encouraged to meet with Kennedy’s staffers, if they still need assistance with their issues. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, at the Cheektowaga Senior Center on Broadway.