Marty Brown reaches milestone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bisons beat the RailRiders 6-2 on Saturday night. In doing so, Marty Brown earned his 300th victory as the Bisons manager. Brown is the first person to reach this milestone in the club’s modern era.  Brown debut with the Bisons in 2003. He led the Bisons to three straight winning records from 2003-2005. Currently the Bisons are 62-58 on the season.

