Marty Brown reaches milestone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bisons beat the RailRiders 6-2 on Saturday night. In doing so, Marty Brown earned his 300th victory as the Bisons manager. Brown is the first person to reach this milestone in the club’s modern era. Brown debut with the Bisons in 2003. He led the Bisons to three straight winning records from 2003-2005. Currently the Bisons are 62-58 on the season.
WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.