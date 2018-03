TOLEDO, Ohio (WIVB) – If this is how the MAC is going to shape up, it might be a fun season. Toledo knocked off UB Wednesday night when Julius Brown hit a jumper at the buzzer, giving the Rockets a 67-65 win.

Javon McCrea put up 20 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

On the women’s side, UB knocked off Toledo for just the third time ever, winning 51-46. Mackenzie Loesing had 15 points to lead the Bulls.