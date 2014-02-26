Man crosses border, turns himself in to authorities

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Authorities say a man who has been on the run since 2005 walked across the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls on Tuesday and turned himself over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Abdinasir Abdi was on Toronto Police’s most wanted list for a U.S. warrant out of St. Louis, Missouri where the 27-year-old is accused of two counts of rape and a single count of sodomy.

Authorities say Abdi was taken into custody and is being held at the Niagara Falls Police Department pending his extradition to St. Louis.

Abdi is a citizen of Somalia and lawful permanent resident of the U.S. If he is considered to be an aggravated felon, he could face deportation.