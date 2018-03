BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tuesday is National Pancake Day. Participating IHOPs will offer a free short stack of pancakes to customers. Instead of charging for the meal, the restaurant is asking for donations.

All money raised will go to charities nationwide including Women and Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

Last year IHOP served 4.5 million pancakes and donated nearly $3 million to children’s charities.