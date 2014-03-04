Off-site power glitch shuts down NY nuclear plant

Published:

SCRIBA, N.Y. (AP) — Federal regulators say a nuclear power plant on Lake Ontario in central New York has been shut down by a problem with an off-site power supply.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the Nine Mile Point 2 plant in Scriba (SKREYE’-buh) was manually shut down early Tuesday after the loss of power to control and alarm electrical circuits that are powered by batteries that are continuously recharged by off-site power.

NRC officials say the cause of the loss of power is still under review.

The officials say the problem affected the flow of cooling to both of the plant’s reactor recirculation pumps. In response, the plant’s operators manually scrammed the reactor, which entails inserting all of the control rods to halt the fissioning process.

NRC inspectors will review the event. Nearby Nine Mile Point 1 remains in operation.

