Woman charged with DWI after head-on crash

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Orchard Park Police charged a 49-year-old Derby woman with DWI after a head-on crash Thursday night.

Officers responded to California Road near Ellis around 7:15 p.m. following reports of an accidents. Investigation revealed Diane Kester crossed the left side of the road and struck a vehicle driven by a North Tonawanda resident.

Police say Kester was intoxicated. She was taken to ECMC for minor injuries where she submitted to a blood test. She has been charged with DWI and failure to keep right.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center for minor injuries.

Authorities say further charges are pending in this case as they continue to investigate.