BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Rescuers were called to Buffalo Harbor Friday morning, after a man reportedly fell over the railing.

A man was on his back, on the ice when the Buffalo Fire Department arrived to rescue him. A witness reports the man said he couldn’t feel his left side, and couldn’t grab a safety device that firefighters tossed down to him.

Police and firefighters were on the scene. The man was removed from the ice and taken to an area hospital.

The man’s condition is not known.