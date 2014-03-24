Troopers arrest six in Buffalo over the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Troopers working with the Buffalo Strike Force had a busy weekend, making six arrests over three days.

On Friday, State Police arrested three people, two for drugs and one for driving drunk:

Herbert Daniels, Jr., 45, of Buffalo was pulled over around 5 p.m. for having illegally tinted windows on Bailey Avenue. Troopers say he was wanted on a warrant out of Buffalo and was in possession of cocaine. He was charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Around 8:35 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, troopers pulled over Joshua Henry, 32, of Buffalo for driving without headlights. State Police say he failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .22 percent. Henry was arrested for DWI.

Around three hours later, troopers stopped a vehicle with a loud exhaust on East Utica Avenue and took 25-year-old Benjamin Powell into custody when they say they found marijuana in his jacket pocket. The Buffalo man is facing charges of fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, State Police say they arrested two people, both of whom were in the same vehicle:

Troopers stopped Antione Rookard on Mill Street for having illegally tinted windows. Police say Rookard had marijuana in plain view in his vehicle. They additionally found crack cocaine and oxycodone on his person. Rookard’s passenger, Gary Jackson, allegedly had hydrocodone, suboxone and marijuana on his person and was also wanted on a warrant for aggravated unlicensed operation.

Both suspects are charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance not in the original container. Rookard was additionally charged with fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On Sunday, State Police arrested one man on multiple charges, and say one of them included resisting arrest:

Troopers say they saw a driver not wearing his seatbelt when they tried to pull him around just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. But State Police say the man, later identified as 33-year-old Vernon Jefferson of Buffalo, ran from the vehicle. Buffalo Police joined troopers in the chase and caught up to Jefferson at his home on Herkimer Street, where he was taken into custody.

Authorities say Jefferson was driving a rental car without permission on a suspended driver’s license. He allegedly had stolen property in the vehicle, as well as marijuana, crack cocaine and tools used to commit the thefts.

Jefferson is facing a long list of charges, including smoking marijuana in public, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, third degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar tools, third degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, and driving without a seatbelt.