Two women suspected of shoplifting had child in tow

By Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for two women who stole items from a store on Niagara Falls Boulevard, and one of the women had a child with her.

Detectives say the suspects made off with merchandise on Sunday and may have fled in a black GMC Envoy with New York plates.

Suspect one is described as a 5’5″ black woman weighing around 120 pounds. She was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and red or pink boots. She was carrying a large patterned purse and wearing eyeglasses.

Suspected two is described as a 5’7″ tall black woman weighing around 180 pounds. She was wearing a blue coat and blue or grey pants. She was wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects are asked to call police at 689-1360.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s