Two women suspected of shoplifting had child in tow

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for two women who stole items from a store on Niagara Falls Boulevard, and one of the women had a child with her.

Detectives say the suspects made off with merchandise on Sunday and may have fled in a black GMC Envoy with New York plates.

Suspect one is described as a 5’5″ black woman weighing around 120 pounds. She was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and red or pink boots. She was carrying a large patterned purse and wearing eyeglasses.

Suspected two is described as a 5’7″ tall black woman weighing around 180 pounds. She was wearing a blue coat and blue or grey pants. She was wearing eyeglasses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects are asked to call police at 689-1360.