Chris Jacobs hopes ‘Moving East’ will spur business

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chris Jacobs is pushing for a plan that would rejuvenate the East Side by relocating some non-profit and government offices from downtown to the Broadway Market area.

The Erie County Clerk and real estate developer is working with Charles Gordon Architecture to develop his “Moving East” proposal.

Jacobs is suggesting new use for the 200,000 square feet of unused space at the Broadway Market and buildings surrounding the complex.

The plan calls for a significant transformation in the way the market looks. It would include space for Buffalo Police and Fire as well as non-profits in the back portion of the market.

Jacobs claims the plan will more than pay for itself by putting many downtown properties back on the tax rolls. The properties are currently tax exempt because they house government and non-profit entities.