Duffy checks out improvements at Riviera Theatre

By Published:

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York Lieutenant Governor Bob Duffy stopped by North Tonawanda Friday, to check out the bright lights on the newly restored Riviera Theatre marquee.

The dedication ceremony for the restored marquee took place at 11 a.m. The sign has its original rose and green neon lights, as well as a new LED display.

“This theater is a marquee location for Webster Street in North Tonawanda. So I think it fits with all the revitalization that’s going on here. I think it’s a great part of it. And certainly I’m very impressed walking in and seeing it today,” Lt. Governor Duffy said.

The state kicked in $100,000 to help with the updates for the marquee, which has been a landmark in North Tonawanda since 1947.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s