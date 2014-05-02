Duffy checks out improvements at Riviera Theatre

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York Lieutenant Governor Bob Duffy stopped by North Tonawanda Friday, to check out the bright lights on the newly restored Riviera Theatre marquee.

The dedication ceremony for the restored marquee took place at 11 a.m. The sign has its original rose and green neon lights, as well as a new LED display.

“This theater is a marquee location for Webster Street in North Tonawanda. So I think it fits with all the revitalization that’s going on here. I think it’s a great part of it. And certainly I’m very impressed walking in and seeing it today,” Lt. Governor Duffy said.

The state kicked in $100,000 to help with the updates for the marquee, which has been a landmark in North Tonawanda since 1947.