Loud muffler leads to driver’s arrest on drug charges

GAINES, N.Y. (WIVB) – State Police say a loud muffler led them to arrest a man who had drugs in his vehicle.

Troopers were on patrol in the Town of Gaines and noticed a vehicle with a loud muffler. Police say the driver pulled into the driveway of a home, but then began acting oddly.

Officers initiated a traffic stop, and found 44-year-old Wade Moreland of Medina was driving on a suspended license. While interviewing him, troopers say Moreland admitted not knowing anyone in the home and stated he was trying to evade State Police.

After police say he gave conflicting accounts of what he was doing in the area, troopers asked for permission to search his vehicle and found five baggies of heroin, a hypodermic syringe and other drug paraphernalia.

Moreland was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. He is due back in court next week.

