Salvation Army rolls out response to Gowanda flooding

Courtesy: The Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo

GOWANDA, N.Y.(WIVB) – When floodwaters rushed through the streets of Gowanda Tuesday morning, the Salvation Army got a call for help.

Gowanda Mayor Heather McKeever called the Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services Manager John Hagelberger to seek help feeding emergency responders and displaced residents.

Mayor McKeever declared a state of emergency in Gowanda as rising waters began filling streets and yards and made some routes impassable. A statement issued by the Salvation Army says Hagelberger rolled out the Salvation Army’s mobile feeding canteen, which is stocked with cases of bottled water and other supplies. Hagelberger says staffers at Tops Markets helped him shop for the items needed to produce 150 meals.

While the crisis had passed by Tuesday evening, the Salvation Army says its Emergency Disaster Service Team will assess the need for its services for the rest of the week. More downpours are in the forecast for several days, but it is unknown if Gowanda will be targeted.

