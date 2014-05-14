Dorm room antics at SBU lead to charges

By Published:

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man is facing charges after allegedly setting off a fire extinguisher in Francis Hall at St. Bonaventure University, sending one dorm resident to the hospital.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Tyler Bell of Cornwall let off the extinguisher just after midnight on Tuesday. The fire extinguisher was damaged and its contents were inhaled by a dorm resident, who was taken to Olean General Hospital.

Bell was arrested on charges of third degree assault and fourth degree criminal mischief. He is due back in Town of Allegany Court at a later date.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s