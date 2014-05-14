Dorm room antics at SBU lead to charges

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man is facing charges after allegedly setting off a fire extinguisher in Francis Hall at St. Bonaventure University, sending one dorm resident to the hospital.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Tyler Bell of Cornwall let off the extinguisher just after midnight on Tuesday. The fire extinguisher was damaged and its contents were inhaled by a dorm resident, who was taken to Olean General Hospital.

Bell was arrested on charges of third degree assault and fourth degree criminal mischief. He is due back in Town of Allegany Court at a later date.