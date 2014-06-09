Cheektowaga struggling to enforce lawn ordinance

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s the time of year when cutting the grass is part of a homeowner’s routine. For those who put in the work, it’s frustrating when others don’t.

Bonnie Mullar of Cheektowaga said, “It makes the property look really bad and our neighborhood is pretty kept up and without it being cut it looks pretty bad out there.”

The Town of Cheektowaga has a strict policy when it comes to maintaining your lawn. Residents must keep the grass under six inches or they’ll cut it for you and hand you the bill.

Town Councilor Jerry Kaminski said, “Things were getting out of hand with a lot of places and believe me I do a lot of running around and believe me, if I don’t see it cut in two weeks, I’ll question it.”

However, neighbors are questioning why lawns in their neighborhood are out of control. Tyler Whalen said there are several abandoned homes on his street.

He explained, “I haven’t seen anyone from the Town of Cheektowaga working on it no one has cut that grass for about a year now.”

Councilor Kaminski admits the town hasn’t started enforcing the ordinance this year.

“Everything has been behind. We had a state audit and had to reorganize some of our bidding processes and that put everything off, plus the weather.”

Those who live near abandoned properties aren’t very understanding, though.

Whalen said, “My lawn’s a little wet right now and I’m cutting it, so I don’t understand why anyone else can’t be.”

The town is also behind on its own property.

Councilor Kaminski said, “The town itself, we have 600 acres of grass between parks, town properties, everything else, it’s a lot of responsibility, it’s not an easy job.”