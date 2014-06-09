Cheektowaga struggling to enforce lawn ordinance

By Published: Updated:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s the time of year when cutting the grass is part of a homeowner’s routine. For those who put in the work, it’s frustrating when others don’t.

Bonnie Mullar of Cheektowaga said, “It makes the property look really bad and our neighborhood is pretty kept up and without it being cut it looks pretty bad out there.”

The Town of Cheektowaga has a strict policy when it comes to maintaining your lawn. Residents must keep the grass under six inches or they’ll cut it for you and hand you the bill.

Town Councilor Jerry Kaminski said, “Things were getting out of hand with a lot of places and believe me I do a lot of running around and believe me, if I don’t see it cut in two weeks, I’ll question it.”

However, neighbors are questioning why lawns in their neighborhood are out of control. Tyler Whalen said there are several abandoned homes on his street.

He explained, “I haven’t seen anyone from the Town of Cheektowaga working on it no one has cut that grass for about a year now.”

Councilor Kaminski admits the town hasn’t started enforcing the ordinance this year.

“Everything has been behind. We had a state audit and had to reorganize some of our bidding processes and that put everything off, plus the weather.”

Those who live near abandoned properties aren’t very understanding, though.

Whalen said, “My lawn’s a little wet right now and I’m cutting it, so I don’t understand why anyone else can’t be.”

The town is also behind on its own property.

Councilor Kaminski said, “The town itself, we have 600 acres of grass between parks, town properties, everything else, it’s a lot of responsibility, it’s not an easy job.”

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s