Man allegedly sold cocaine to undercover officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A coke dealer is off the streets of Buffalo, according to Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard.

Junior “Polo” Diaz allegedly sold cocaine to undercover officers on two separate occasions. He was arrested Monday night.

Howard says the four-time convicted dealer was arrested near his home on Isabelle Street, in Buffalo. Officers have allegedly seen cars from across Erie County approaching his home to buy drugs. Diaz is also accused of blatantly selling drugs in the Chippewa and Allentown areas.

Diaz was charged with criminal sale of a narcotic and criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell.

