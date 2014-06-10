Stop over no seat belt leads to high speed chase

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – State Police say when they tried to stop a driver in Niagara Falls for not wearing a seat belt, he took off at a high rate of speed.

Troopers say they initiated a traffic stop on Hyde Park Boulevard on Monday but Dempsey Freeman refused to pull over. The 21-year-old allegedly led officers on a high speed pursuit that ended at Ontario and Niagara Avenues, where police say Freeman fled on foot.

Troopers caught up to him as he ran into a home on Niagara Avenue. Police say they found Freeman hiding in the attic. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Freeman is charged with fifth degree criminal possession of stolen property, third degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, second degree obstructing governmental administration, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, having a prescribed controlled substance over the maximum amount of the law, unlawful possession of marijuana, and driving without using a seat belt.

After being arraigned, he was taken to jail on $2,000 bail. He is due back in court in August.