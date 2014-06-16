Fill the Backpack program benefits students in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 is helping the Food Bank of Western New York kick off this year’s Fill the Backpack Program.

Stop at your local Wegmans between now and June 28th and donate non-perishable foods. The Food Bank of Western New York will then distribute the foods in take-home bags each Friday to students in need. Each bag is filled with cereal, shelf-stable milk, fruit juice, soups, fresh fruit and whole grain snacks. They are hoping to receive 50,000 pounds of food, to fill more than 12,000 backpacks.

The Fill the Backpack program is now in 16 schools across Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties, and that number is expected to grow. For every one of the schools that participate in the program, there is another school on a waiting list to get into the program. The need right now is greater than ever.

In the last year, they have seen a 15 percent rise in the number of people who come to the Food Bank for help, 43,000 of those people are children. There isn’t a problem we’re only seeing here in Buffalo, but the need across western New York is tremendous.

New numbers from the US Census Bureau show Buffalo has the fourth highest poverty rate in the entire country, behind only Detroit, Cleveland and Rochester.

