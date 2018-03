BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Five Sabres prospects, including local product Sean Malone, earned invitations to the U.S. National Junior Evaluation Camp later this summer.

Malone, a West Seneca native, will be joined by JT Compher, Hudson Fasching, Connor Hurley, and Anthony Florentino.

The camp runs from August 2-9 in Lake Placid. All five players, trying to earn a spot on Team USA for this year’s World Junior Championship in December.