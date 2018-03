DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Depew Police are looking for the person who robbed Village Liquor Monday afternoon.

Detectives say the suspect entered the Transit Road store around 3:30 p.m. and demanded cash while displaying a handgun. The suspect then fled.

The suspect is around 6′ tall and may weigh between 185- to 195-pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 685-5793.