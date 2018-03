BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The local gay and bisexual community will come together with people across the country, to make a life-saving push.

They’re holding a blood drive to urge the FDA to lift their ban on gay donors. Gay and bisexual donors will show their willingness to contribute by bringing a friend to donate in their place.

If you want to take part, Friday’s event is happening from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Red Cross donation center on Delaware Avenue.