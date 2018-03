BELMONT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Deputies say an inmate at the Allegany County Jail purposely destroyed a fire sprinkler head, filling his area of the jail with several hundred gallons of water.

Jamie Wlasniewski is charged with third degree criminal mischief and second degree reckless endangerment. Authorities say the 38-year-old damaged the sprinkler on July 10 while he was an inmate.

He is now being held on $1,000 bail.