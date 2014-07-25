Bills release DT Way, sign CB Felder

Published:

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills released one of the UB products on the roster today, parting ways with DT Colby Way. The team signed CB Bobby Felder to fill the roster spot.

Way, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent this offseason, was battling for a spot on perhaps the deepest position group on the roster. With DT’s Alan Branch and Marcell Dareus returning to practice Friday, Way was the odd man out.

Felder joins the mix at corner, after spending the 2012 season on the Vikings’ practice squad, and the 2013 season the Tampa Bay practice squad.

The Bills also announced that LB Randell Johnson passed his physical and will join the active roster.

