Fire causes $450K damage to Elmwood Ave home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Intense flames are tearing through a home on the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue, in between West Delavan and Lafayette Avenue.

According to officers on the scene, Buffalo Police initially saw a small porch fire and called in firefighters. But before crews could arrive, the flames took over the whole front portion of the home.

It doesn’t appear anyone was injured in the massive blaze, which caused $450,000 damage to the four-apartment home.

Daniel Lazi saw the flames.

“We darted right over, started banging on doors to get people out. A couple from the second floor, they got out. A woman from the bottom floor, I believe she got out with her dog. By the time me and him got off the porch, the fire department was here. The porch came down, the house went up,” Lazi said.

Firefighters were able to spare both neighboring homes from serious damage. Each only sustained around $2,500 in damages.