New York officials seek help counting wild turkeys

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York environmental officials are seeking help counting wild turkeys this summer.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation conducts the Summer Wild Turkey Sighting Survey each August to estimate the number of new offspring per female. Participants record the sex and age composition of the wild turkey flocks they observe.

The count helps predict fall turkey season potential.

People who are interested in participating can download a form on the agency’s website, call a regional office or call (518) 402-8886. The data sheet is available at www.dec.ny.gov/animals/48732.html.

