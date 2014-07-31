Hamburg school district wants Supt. to resign

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – District officials in Hamburg are now pushing for Superintendent Dr. Richard Jetter to step down.

Jetter was placed on administrative leave last week after police say he admitted damaging his car and filing a false report that the damage had been caused by vandals.

RELATED | Jetter could face additional charges because he had the school district pay for his car insurance deductible after his car was damaged

The district’s lawyer, Andrew Freedman, says their one goal is quite clear.

“The district wants to see Dr. Jetter resign immediately. We have reached out to two individuals who we believe are his possible attorneys,” he said.

Tuesday night, the board is holding an executive session to discuss hiring an interim superintendent.

News 4 reached out to Jetter’s attorney, Terry Connors, who said he has been in touch with his client and is anticipating discussions with Friedman about Jetter’s future with the district.

Jetter will be arraigned on charges related to the alleged false report on August 27.