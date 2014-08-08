90 weapons found at Marcy Correctional prompt lockdown

MARCY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Marcy Correctional Facility in central New York was put on lockdown Friday after corrections officers found 90 makeshift weapons during searches of the dormitories.

Following a tip, officers searched dividers in the dorms, turning up 14 weapons on Wednesday. Subsequent searches uncovered another 52 weapons that evening, triggering a lockdown.

Further searches on Thursday unveiled another 38 weapons, bringing the total to 90.

Investigators are quoted saying this high number of weapons points to an ever-increasing violent climate inside state correctional facilities. They further lay the blame on overcrowding, due to prison closures.

