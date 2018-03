BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 anchor Don Postles and former WIVB general manager Chris Musial are being inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame this year.

Also being inducted, WBEN veteran Bill Lacy, journalist Susan King, Tony Buttino and legendary local disc jockey, the late Jack Armstrong.

Congratulations!

To learn more about the Buffalo Broadcaster Hall of Fame, visit their website.