Report: No bid higher than $900 million for Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Of the three bids for the Buffalo Bills, none are above $900 million, according to a report from Forbes.

The magazine says Terry Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Sabres, bid the highest, offering $890 million for the football team.

He is followed by the Toronto group made up of Larry Tanenbaum, rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Ed Rogers with a bid of $820 million.

Real estate mogul Donald Trump had the lowest bid for the Bills, offering $809 million to buy the team.

Forbes says to date, these three non-binding bids are the only ones received by Morgan Stanley for the trust of the late Ralph Wilson.