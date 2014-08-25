Driver accused of DWI, passenger accused of letting him drive

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – A driver was arrested Friday night for allegedly driving drunk with children in the vehicle and his passenger was arrested for allowing him to drive.

Deputies stopped James Denney, 43, around 10:30 p.m. on Friday on Grand Island Boulevard on Grand Island for driving without headlights. Authorities say Denney had a BAC of .11 percent and was driving with two children, ages 10 and 11, in his vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with first degree unlicensed operation, felony aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child.

Denney’s passenger, Leslie Knight, who is the owner of the car he was driving, is also facing charges. Deputies say the 46-year-old knew Denney’s driver’s license had been revoked.

She was arrested and charged with facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana.

