Pair accused of multiple break-ins, holdups

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police say they have caught two suspects who are responsible for multiple burglaries, break-ins and holdups in the Wellsville area.

Ryan Schrader and Rebecca Baker, both 32-years-old and from Wellsville, are facing multiple charges. Police say they entered the back door of the McDonald’s in Wellsville on August 11 and robbed the fast food restaurant. The heist netted them $357, according to troopers.

Police say the pair are also responsible for the burglary of “Just One More” bar in Shongo, and the theft of cash from Short’s Gas Station in Stannards.

In those cases, both Schrader and Baker are charged with second degree robbery, fourth degree grand larceny, and third degree burglary. Schrader is additionally charged with fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was allegedly found to have crack cocaine.

Wellsville Police say the pair are also responsible for multiple break-ins at businesses on North Main Street in the village. In those cases, Schrader and Baker are charged with two counts of third degree burglary, third degree attempted burglary, fourth degree grand larceny and petit larceny.

Both are being held in the Allegany County Jail. Schrader’s bail was set at $50,000 while Baker’s is $20,000.