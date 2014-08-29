Crews readying Coca-Cola Field for Buffalo Wing Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crews were busy setting up the 13th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival Friday at Coca-Cola Field in downtown Buffalo.

Dozens of restaurants will be cooking up wings with a variety of flavors, and this year’s event is expected to draw 80,000 people from all over the world.

Founder Drew “Wing King” Cerza said, “This year we have a special theme. It’s called: “Turning Up the Heat.” We asked all the restaurants to bring their hottest wings and we’ve actually got a guy who has the hottest peppers in the world. He’s going to be tasting all these hot peppers for everybody this weekend.”

The festival also features the U.S. chicken wing eating championship, which will be covered this year by ESPN3 live at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 31.

Last year’s winner, Miki Sudo, is expected to compete, in addition to well-known competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Sonya Thomas. Chestnut is ranked number one in the world and took the mustard yellow belt at this year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest.

ESPN3 is available over the web and on smartphones, tablets and devices such as AppleTV and Xbox.