Luna recovers after breaking bones above ankle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Luna the polar bear is recovering after fracturing bones above her left rear ankle, during a fall over the weekend.

Luna fell 14 feet into the empty moat around her temporary enclosure where she is being housed while the zoo builds the new Arctic Edge exhibit. She was anesthetized and carried out before being transported to the zoo’s veterinary hospital, where her recovery continues.

Surgeons from the Sheridan Animal Hospital performed surgery to repair her tibia and fibula. Zoo staff say Luna is alert and eating, and that she is able to walk.

Luna will not be back on exhibit for several weeks, to restrict her movement while her leg heals.