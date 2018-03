LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Phase one of a restoration project is complete in Lockport. Erie Canal Locks 69 and 70 have undergone an overhaul.

Crews replaced gates that have been missing for more than 100 years. Officials will dedicate what’s called the “Flight of Five” project on October 3.

The following day, the first every Locktoberfest will be held, featuring family activities as well as a community market, art, and musical performances.