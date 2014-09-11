Three accused of selling drugs in Wyoming County

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people were recently arrested by the Wyoming County Drug Task Force and charged with selling drugs.

Amber Tallent, 25, of Castile was charged with two counts of fourth degree sale and two counts of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance. Deputies say she sold Suboxone to undercover agents in Castile and Silver Springs and during the transactions there were children present.

That is also true in another case, according to deputies, who say a child was present when 30-year-old Justin Savage and 25-year-old Kristen Meyer, both of Holland, sold crack cocaine in the Village of Arcade. Both are charged with third degree criminal sale and third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth degree conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child.

The public can report any suspicious drug activity to the Wyoming County confidential drug tip line at 585-786-8965. All information will be kept confidential.

