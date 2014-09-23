Two nursing aides accused of neglecting 79-year-old patient

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two employees working at the Erie County Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility, which has now moved and is known as Terrace View Long Term Care Facility, in Buffalo have been charged with neglecting a disabled resident.

State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says a hidden camera in the 79-year-old patient’s room revealed certified nursing aides Donna Laury, 48, and Nakeia Green, 35, failed to use two people when performing incontinence care and failed to use a mechanical lift to transfer the resident. Schneiderman says when the aides did use a mechanical lift, they failed to use two people to operate it.

RELATED | In April, 17 workers at HighPointe on Michigan nursing home were charged by the Attorney General after a hidden camera allegedly caught them neglecting a resident. Several have since pleaded guilty

He says Laury and Green then falsified documents in an effort to conceal their neglect.

“Unfortunately I think it’s the type of thing we see all the time with nursing homes,” said attorney Michael Scinta with Brown Chiari Law Firm.

The resident suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. She is non-ambulatory and totally dependent on nursing staff of the Grider Street facility.

News 4 spoke to the family in July as part of a News 4 Investigates story on nursing home ratings in Western New York. The family identified the resident at Madeline Huber and their attorney, Michael Scinta, says their investigation revealed Huber and others were not receiving adequate daily care.

“If somebody’s not provided the appropriate services. Somebody is left with uncut food and unassisted in front of them. They’re left cold. They’re left on the toilet. They’re going to the bathroom before they’re able to be transferred to the toilet because they can’t wait any longer. That relates directly to a resident’s dignity,” said Scinta.

The family filed a Notice of Claim, the first step toward a possible civil lawsuit.

RELATED | News 4 Investigates found more than half of the nursing homes in WNY rated average or below

“Nursing home residents are among our state’s most vulnerable citizens, and the neglect that the victim in this case suffered is reprehensible,” Attorney General Schneiderman said. “Today’s arrests send a clear message that my office will not tolerate anyone being neglected by those responsible for their care, and we will use every tool in our arsenal, including hidden cameras, to ensure that those most in need of help are safely cared for and treated with respect and dignity.”

The aides are charged with first degree falsifying business records, a class E felony, as well as endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and willful violation of public health laws, both misdemeanors. If convicted of the felony charge, Laury and Green each face a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

“The fact of the matter is when there’s not enough staff you’re going to see people become injured, services not being provided, and those injuries can be devastating as well,” said Scinta

Schneiderman says ECMC cooperated and provided assistance during the investigation.

In a statement, Richard C. Cleland, ECMC president, chief operating officer and interim CEO, said, “Our first priority is the safety of our long-term care residents. As soon as we learned about these allegations, we committed to cooperating with Attorney General Schneiderman and his staff. We fully support his efforts to make sure all long-term residents receive the best-possible care.”

“In addition to being a source of information to aid the investigation, ECMC took action as soon as the investigation permitted ECMC to identify those persons who may be subject to discipline. These individuals do not represent the nearly 400 employees who are now at the Terrace View facility who provide quality care to residents there every day.”

Anyone can look up information on any nursing home in Western New York here. Nursing homes can be looked up by name, by city or by rating. Mobile users can click this link to see the database.