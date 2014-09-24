Man charged with abducting Va. student apprehended

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police say they have captured the man charged in the disappearance of a University of Virginia student.

Charlottesville Police Chief Timothy Longo said Wednesday that 32-year-old Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr. is in custody in Galveston, Texas. Matthew is charged with abduction with intent to defile in the case of 18-year-old Hannah Graham, who has been missing since Sept. 13.

Police had been looking for Matthew since Sept. 20, when he sped away from officers who had him under surveillance after he left the Charlottesville police station. He had gone there with his mother and uncle to ask for a lawyer after police searched his car and apartment and said they wanted to question him about Graham’s disappearance.

Graham vanished after leaving an off-campus party alone.