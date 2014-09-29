Men allegedly used cloned debit card at stores

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police are searching for two men who allegedly used counterfeit debit cards at local stores. Suspect 2

The suspects are accused of using an ESL Federal Credit Union cloned debit card three times at a Tops Market in Hamburg. East Aurora Police said they have a similar case with the same subjects.

A Oakfield resident owns the debit card used during the unauthorized transactions at Tops. Police said this may be part of a scam which originated from a security breach from a national retail store. Vehicle

Anyone with any knowledge of the unknown subjects or that may have information to exchange is asked to please contact: New York State Police Investigator Ron Wilson at 716-361-1585 or East Aurora Police Detective Pat Welch at 716-652-1147.

