Men allegedly used cloned debit card at stores

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police are searching for two men who allegedly used counterfeit debit cards at local stores.

The suspects are accused of using an ESL Federal Credit Union cloned debit card three times at a Tops Market in Hamburg. East Aurora Police said they have a similar case with the same subjects.

A Oakfield resident owns the debit card used during the unauthorized transactions at Tops. Police said this may be part of a scam which originated from a security breach from a national retail store.

Anyone with any knowledge of the unknown subjects or that may have information to exchange is asked to please contact: New York State Police Investigator Ron Wilson at 716-361-1585 or East Aurora Police Detective Pat Welch at 716-652-1147.