Group recommends raises for top county positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A citizens commission has recommended pay increases for the Erie County executive, clerk, comptroller and sheriff, averaging 23-percent.

The county’s top elected officials haven’t had a raise since 1996 and the commission says it’s important to pay these employees fairly in order to get or keep the best people for the job.

Chairman Bob Glaser said, “We have to come up with a recommendation to make the salaries for the offices of our elected officials good enough to be able to attract talent, so it’s not just luck that makes us move forward as a county.”

The commission based its salary recommendations on inflation over the past 18 years and says the raises are long overdue.

The County Legislature will have to vote to enact any raise. The group did not recommend county lawmakers should get a raise.