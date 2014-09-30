Group recommends raises for top county positions

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A citizens commission has recommended pay increases for the Erie County executive, clerk, comptroller and sheriff, averaging 23-percent.

The county’s top elected officials haven’t had a raise since 1996 and the commission says it’s important to pay these employees fairly in order to get or keep the best people for the job.

Chairman Bob Glaser said, “We have to come up with a recommendation to make the salaries for the offices of our elected officials good enough to be able to attract talent, so it’s not just luck that makes us move forward as a county.”

The commission based its salary recommendations on inflation over the past 18 years and says the raises are long overdue.

The County Legislature will have to vote to enact any raise. The group did not recommend county lawmakers should get a raise.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s