Inmate convicted of having blade weapon

By Published:

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Gowanda Correctional Facility inmate is convicted of having a shaving razor blade that had been turned into a weapon. Charles Hood, 26, of the Bronx, said the weapon was planted on him.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said the weapon was found on Hood on June 24th. Hood and his attorney allege that the weapon was planted on him, in a plot to frame him. The DA’s office said they didn’t have any evidence to prove the theory.

Hood completed his sentence for robbery, but now faces up to seven more years in prison when he is sentenced in November for promoting prison contraband.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s