Inmate convicted of having blade weapon

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Gowanda Correctional Facility inmate is convicted of having a shaving razor blade that had been turned into a weapon. Charles Hood, 26, of the Bronx, said the weapon was planted on him.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said the weapon was found on Hood on June 24th. Hood and his attorney allege that the weapon was planted on him, in a plot to frame him. The DA’s office said they didn’t have any evidence to prove the theory.

Hood completed his sentence for robbery, but now faces up to seven more years in prison when he is sentenced in November for promoting prison contraband.