Crime lab secretary takes stand in cold case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A cold case murder trial is continuing in Erie County Court Wednesday afternoon. A crime lab secretary took the stand in the trial against Michael Rodriguez. The prosecution is working to establish a solid chain of evidence collection.

The defense attorney claims the DNA isn’t reliable enough to prove the deadly stabbing of Patty Scinta Rodriguez 35 years ago, and it could have been mixed with other evidence.

Prosecutors say Michael Rodriguez stabbed his estranged wife to death in 1979. A man testified Tuesday that he saw Rodriguez with the victim the night before she was found dead. The day before, one of Rodriguez’s ex girlfriends testified that he confessed to the murder to her.