SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said robbed a credit union. It happened Thursday on Saunders Settlement Road.

Police said the robber is in his mid 30s, 6 feet tall and around 180 pounds. He drove away in a light colored, four-door sedan, possibly a tan Chevy Malibu.

If you have any information, you can call 438-3407.