Plans to build a new hotel in Niagara Falls move forward



NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Next year a lot that’s been vacant in Niagara Falls for decades should be buzzing with construction workers.

“I’m excited about the project. Niagara Falls I think is the next renaissance in Western New York,” said Mark Hamister, the Chairman and CEO of Hamister Group.

The company recently submitted their site plans to the Niagara Falls Planning Board for approval to start building a new hotel on Rainbow Boulevard.

“Once that approval takes place we’ll tell the architects to move from conceptual design to working drawings and specs.”

But getting to this place took some time. Work on a Hilton franchise was supposed to start this summer, but there have been some delays.

“The political approval process took so long” said Hamister. “In that process the Hilton Garden Inn flag went to another party and that’s the flag we were going to pursue.”

Hamister explained that he couldn’t apply for that franchise because he needed a contract that said he had the rights to develop the land. Now that the Niagara Falls City Council has approved it, Hamister plans to build a Hyatt Place Hotel.

“In addition to the Hyatt Place Hotel we will have some retail space, more than likely for an externally accessible restaurant. We’re going to have a conference and convention space in the building so that we have multiple uses for the community,” Hamister said.

Hamister added that the building will be 20 percent larger than the Hilton model. Overall it’s the largest non-casino development to take place in the falls in 40 years.

The project is estimated to cost more than $25 million. The state is putting forth $2.5 million. Hamister said crews should break ground next June and open by the end of 2016.