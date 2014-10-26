Halloween forecast may see some snowflakes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Ready or not, Halloween is right around the corner. And since this spooky holiday rolls around only once a year, there’s a lot at stake. This year, there are signs that raindrops will change to snowflakes across parts of the area adding to the eeriness. There may be some changes to this forecast during the week, but so far, long range forecasts have been pretty consistent setting the stage for a wintry preview just in time for trick-or-treating.

“Oh, it’s way to early. I hope not. We’re used to it. We’ve had many rainy Halloweens and so we just put lots of layers on and braved the weather,” Amy Tulowiecki from Depew said about the impending threat of some nasty weather for the end of the week. “We adapt our costumes accordingly. So, she right now is a chicken, because it’s nice and cool, but she also has a nice warm lion costume that’s got layers and is waterproof,” added Karen Jacobson from East Amherst. And according to Donna Keaton from Williamsville, “They’re both layered up and they’re going to stay layered up if they go out during the week.”

If you have lived in our region for any length of time, you are well aware that this has happened before, though it is relatively rare, even in the hills.

According to the official Buffalo climate history, there have been several trace amounts of snow observed at the Buffalo-Niagara Airport since 1950. On Halloween, there was a one inch accumulation back in 1954 and almost 3.0 inches feel on October 31,1993. This October has averaged around 2 degrees warmer than normal.

“Last year it was freezing and rainy, so we just went a little faster, but never give up. Hold an umbrella between the houses, and the kids love it too much. Kids don’t seem to mind. No, not at all. They just run faster,” said Jacobson.

As any true western New Yorker knows, no matter what the weather dishes out, it’s always bound to change, and somehow it seems we’re always ready.