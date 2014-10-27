Kuzdzal gets 50 years to life for murder of 5-year-old boy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man who killed his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son will likely never see freedom again.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns sentenced Matthew Kuzdzal to 50 years to life in prison Tuesday, the maximum sentence possible. Kuzdzal will be 77 before he’s even eligible for parole.

Kuzdzal, 27, was convicted last month of second-degree murder and predatory sexual assault in the fatal beating of Eain Brooks in September 2013.

Before his sentencing, Kuzdzal told the judge, “If I could trade my life for Eain’s I would in a heartbeat.”

“I’m not sitting here asking for any sympathy. I acted in a reckless, unacceptable fashion and I regret it everyday. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about what happened on September 15th. I wish that I could change it,” said Kuzdzal.

Eain’s paternal great grandmother Carolyn Spring said, “If you get up in the morning and you do three bags of heroin, then you are not going to know what you are doing.”

Erie County Assistant District Attorney James Bargnesi said, “You see a lot of things in this job, this is as bad as it gets. This was a 5-year-old who was brutalized by the adult that was supposed to take care of him. There’s not way to sugar coat it, it’s horrific.”

“This was a 5-year-old who was brutalized by the adult that was supposed to take care of him. There’s not way to sugar coat it, it’s horrific.” – ADA Bargnesi

Kuzdzal’s attorney isn’t fighting the 25 years for murder, but he will appeal the 25-year-to-life sentence for sexual abuse.

Defense Attorney Robert Cutting said, “The evidence that was presented, as far as the sexual assault in concern, was not sufficient as a matter of law and fact to sustain a guilty verdict on that charge. There was no evidence linking our client to sexual assault on our client’s body.”

Eain’s death devastated his family and has torn them apart. Robin Hart no longer speaks to her daughter, feeling she is partly to blame.

“In my eyes she should be held responsible too, but obviously the DA feels they’re not going to press charges because she cooperated in the investigation against Matt,” said Robin Hart, the boy’s grandmother.

Hart says she called CPS four times trying to protect her grandson.

“The first time he came down here with a bump on his head because he supposedly threw him on the bunk bead,then he had a black eye, then he had the burned face, then he had the double black eye,” said Hart. She says CPS failed her grandson. “CPS has got to change to step in and get these children out,” said Hart.

This year CPS saw new reforms thanks in part to the Brooks case. The state is now required to track repeated reports of abuse and neglect. “Instead of taking each and every incident as an isolated incident, it takes into account previous reports of abuse,” said Democratic New York State Senator Tim Kennedy.

Hart says Eain isn’t the only child who suffered through this horrible tragedy. Eain has a sister who was born after his death. “Now there is a baby girl out there who I pray to god never knows who her father is, what he did and never is in the hands over her mother,” said Hart. She urges the public to step in if they see a child mistreated. “People have got to start standing up and doing something. If they don’t more kids are going to die.”