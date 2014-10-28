Vote Prop #2 for paperless legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — If New York voters approve proposition No. 2 on the ballot next week, their 213 legislators will join the digital age.

Their desks in the ornate chambers of the Capitol will have computers instead of thick stacks of bills they’re supposed to read.

They will, however, still have to wait three days for legislation to “age” before they can vote. At least in most cases.

That’s in New York’s Constitution, and that’s why this change has required two approvals by the Legislature and now a vote of the people.

It’s expected to save millions of dollars in printing and many trees.

But there are concerns, including putting controls on the computers so nobody’s posting on Facebook or playing digital poker when they’re supposed to be making laws.