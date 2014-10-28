Vote Prop #2 for paperless legislature

Associated Press Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)  — If New York voters approve proposition No. 2 on the ballot next week, their 213 legislators will join the digital age.

Their desks in the ornate chambers of the Capitol will have computers instead of thick stacks of bills they’re supposed to read.

They will, however, still have to wait three days for legislation to “age” before they can vote. At least in most cases.

That’s in New York’s Constitution, and that’s why this change has required two approvals by the Legislature and now a vote of the people.
It’s expected to save millions of dollars in printing and many trees.

But there are concerns, including putting controls on the computers so nobody’s posting on Facebook or playing digital poker when they’re supposed to be making laws.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s