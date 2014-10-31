Parkside Halloween party provides safe environment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For 30 years, kids have had a safe place to have a good time on Halloween. Tonight is no different.

The annual Parkside Community Association children’s Halloween party promises a safe alternative to going door to door. With games, prizes and candy, the event looks to fill up the Church of the Good Shepherd at the corner of Jewett Parkway and Summit Avenue in Buffalo.

“This is a really great, safe alternative to trick or treating. It gets really dark here really early here.” Amber Small, executive director of the Parkside Community Association, said. “This is an environment where kids can come. It’s brightly lit, they can get their candy here, they can get prizes and show off their costumes.”

If heading to Parkside’s Halloween party isn’t a possibility, there’s some safety tips for kids to follow.

  • Never let kids trick or treat alone
  • Always be in a familiar, well lit neighborhood
  • Tell kids never go into homes of strangers
  • Tell kids to stay on sidewalk and look before crossing roads
  • Parents should inspect candy and throw out that which looks suspicious or homemade

The event starts at 5:30 and runs to 7 p.m. on Friday.

