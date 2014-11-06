Suspect dies in downtown hostage situation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A four-hour long standoff in downtown Buffalo ended tragically, Thursday. A male 36-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 1:30 p.m. at the Metro Loan Pawn Shop.

Police said three hostages are safe and unharmed, and have left the scene. He entered the pawn shop, asked to see a shotgun, and loaded it with a bullet from his pocket.

Police did not release details about the relationship between the suspect and the hostages. The suspect was described by police as “distraught” but he never threatened to hurt the hostages, just himself.

Police set up an inner and outer perimeter, clearing businesses and streets of traffic.

“We were asking for him to surrender, and for a while it appeared as if he was contemplating coming out of the store,” Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo said.

The suspect never left. Police said he was a Buffalo native who recently moved to Hamburg. He recently broke up with his girlfriend.

News 4 has been in touch with the family who has owned the business for 75 years. They said the owner of the building was not inside at the time of the standoff, but their son was inside. Police did not release this information.

Police say an investigation is continuing, but they haven’t released the suspect’s name.